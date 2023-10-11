Construction of Russian nuclear power plant in Egypt ahead of schedule — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The construction of the Russian El-Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt is progressing ahead of schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"The fourth power unit of Egypt's El-Dabaa nuclear power plant is being constructed earlier than expected. This is our primary endeavor on the African continent. However, we are not confined to the plant’s construction alone here. Here, we are essentially starting from scratch to create an entire industry with our Egyptian friends, Egyptian specialists," he said.

The head of state also mentioned that 22 power units, or about 80% of the global market, are being built concurrently by Rosatom specialists overseas. These include the Rooppur plant in Bangladesh and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, which is the first project in history to have Russian experts oversee it from conception to decommissioning.