Too early to speculate about Russia’s role in settling conflict around Israel — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that it is too early to speculate about Moscow's possible role in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"It is premature to talk about the role Russia might play directly in a settlement, because the conflict is now in the hot war stage. The situation is alarming. It is potentially very risky and fraught with dangerous consequences, including humanitarian ones," he told the media.

Peskov added that when the conflict’s hot war phase was over, "there will follow a period of searching for ways of achieving a peace settlement."