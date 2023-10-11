Russian energy sector has excellent results — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian fuel and energy sector has passed through the fairly turbulent year perfectly well, keeping and even strengthening its positions in global markets, press secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said at the Russian Energy Week.

Everything related to the fuel and energy segment "remains one of key drivers determining everything in this world and full many things in Russia," he said.

"Our fuel and energy complex has passed through one more fairly turbulent year with excellent results. Despite all the turbulences, challenges and crises in international markets, our sector has maintained its positions. We have not merely preserved all the mechanisms of coordination in global markets with partners but also augmented these mechanisms considerably," the Kremlin Spokesman noted.