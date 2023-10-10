Russian Foreign Ministry to propose denouncing several 'useless' CoE conventions

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on denouncing a number of the Council of Europe’s conventions that have no value for Russia with a decision on them to be announced soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a plenary session at the State Duma.

"I can tell you that in the near future there will be more conventions (of the Council of Europe - TASS) that we will propose to denounce as useless or even harmful to Russia," the senior diplomat said.

That said, he pointed out that it is hardly necessary to hold a "denunciation parade," but the Foreign Ministry is looking at withdrawing from several other conventions "which for (Russia - TASS) have either zero or negative value." "Here, it’s not how fast this happens but looking at things from every angle," Vershinin added.