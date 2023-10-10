Russia deeply concerned over situation around Kosovo — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia is deeply concerned over the continued deterioration of the situation in Kosovo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article.

"The continued deterioration of the situation in that Serbian province is a matter of deep concern," Lavrov said in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability." "The entire world can witness a repetition in the Balkans of the sad story of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine giving the Donbass republics a special status, which were sabotaged by Kiev, with Western support," he added.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, at present, the European Union "is reluctant and incapable of making its minions in Kosovo implement the 2013 agreements between Belgrade and Pristina on establishing a Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo that would be entitled to have its own language and traditions." He draw parallels between this situation and the story of the Minsk agreements, saying that the EU was the guarantor in both cases. "Apparently, they share the same fate," he concluded.