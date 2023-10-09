Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum to be held in Morocco in December — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum will be held this December in Marrakesh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum is an important mechanism for cooperation. The previous meeting was held in Moscow in April 2019; then the plans for the next meetings were adjusted due to the COVID. Today, we confirmed our mutual intention to hold the next meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum this December in Marrakesh, Morocco," he said.

Lavrov noted that during the talks with the Arab League Secretary General he discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between Russia and the organization. "This September marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the memorandum on cooperation between our ministry and the Secretariat General of the Arab League," the Russian Foreign Minister recalled. "Today we confirmed that this document remains a solid basis for joint work, and determines the key guidelines for the further development of our productive relations.".