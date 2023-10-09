Kremlin still mum on potential end-date for Russia’s ongoing special military operation

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation is ongoing and its goals will be attained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated when asked about when the special op may end.

"The special military operation is ongoing and its goals will be attained," Peskov said, declining to comment on when it may potentially end, referring the questioner to Russia’s military authorities.

Peskov was asked to comment on a 2019 remark by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the now deceased founder and perennial leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who prophesied that a major conflict would erupt in the Middle East by 2024 and that "everybody would simply forget all about Ukraine."

Regarding Zhirinovsky’s predictions about the situation in the Middle East, the Russian presidential spokesman stressed: "You know that Vladimir Volfovich made lots of statements which, undoubtedly, contained an absolutely precise analysis of how individual events and processes in world affairs would unfold in the future."