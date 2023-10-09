{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Kremlin still mum on potential end-date for Russia’s ongoing special military operation

Dmitry Peskov was asked to comment on a 2019 remark by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the now deceased founder and perennial leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who prophesied that a major conflict would erupt in the Middle East by 2024 and that "everybody would simply forget all about Ukraine"

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation is ongoing and its goals will be attained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated when asked about when the special op may end.

"The special military operation is ongoing and its goals will be attained," Peskov said, declining to comment on when it may potentially end, referring the questioner to Russia’s military authorities.

Peskov was asked to comment on a 2019 remark by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the now deceased founder and perennial leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who prophesied that a major conflict would erupt in the Middle East by 2024 and that "everybody would simply forget all about Ukraine."

Regarding Zhirinovsky’s predictions about the situation in the Middle East, the Russian presidential spokesman stressed: "You know that Vladimir Volfovich made lots of statements which, undoubtedly, contained an absolutely precise analysis of how individual events and processes in world affairs would unfold in the future."

Foreign policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia expects West to call for end to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities — Lavrov
The position of the Western countries, based on the principle of unconditional support for Israel, is not conducive to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli standoff, which the Russian foreign minister characterized as "the longest unresolved conflict on Earth"
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Lavrov, Arab League Secretary General to discuss Gaza escalation, other issues
The Secretary General arrived in the Russian capital with a working visit under invitation from Lavrov
Russia to have good harvest this year — Putin
The President of the Russian Federation noted that in 2022 a record volume of grain was harvested - almost 158 million tons
Kremlin concerned about rising tensions in Israel, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Middle East "has always been a place where the interests of a number of countries are intertwined and these countries haven’t always had a positive impact on the situation in the region"
Nobel Committee to announce laureate of Memorial Prize in Economics
The founder’s descendants do not endorse this nomination
Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet
No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Press review: Gaza battle to rattle oil price and West to back Zelensky if vote not nixed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 9th
Russian air forces carry out 5 strikes on warehouses, terrorist camps in Syria
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba
Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian combat group, aviation and artillery struck the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades in the area of ​​the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and north-west of the village of Verbovoye
French protesters use weapons West shipped to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the West "opens the Pandora’s box" by encouraging Nazism in Ukraine
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
Lavrov highlights need to immediately end Israeli-Palestinian fighting
According to the top Russian diplomat, the current rise in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, which has once again proved that the existing status quo in the conflict zone is no longer viable, required some changes in the agenda
Russian peacekeeping mission still needed in Karabakh — senior diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin reiterated that the Russian peacekeeping contingent played a "huge role" in achieving the September 20 ceasefire and providing aid to Karabakh residents before their mass exodus from the region
Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday — MFA
Sergei Lavrov and Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith plan to pay increased attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Israel approves 'state of war' situation, greenlights 'significant military steps'
It means the start of major military operations
Ukraine’s military loses 200 troops at Vremevka bulge in DPR over past day
Ukrainian army groups that attempted to advance towards Russian positions were struck by artillery, Vladimir Rogov said
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy
The puppy was named Umka
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Road section of Crimean Bridge to be completely closed on October 10 afternoon
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that it is planned to fully open the bridge to traffic by November 1
Three US citizens killed in HAMAS attack on Israel — CNN
The circumstances and the exact place of their death are not specified
Washington launches probe into Prestige Biotech after data revealed by Russia — top brass
Igor Kirillov added that noting three Congress committees at once began to look into the activities of this company
UN Security Council meeting over without statement on Gaza events
The Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Frazier added that the participants discussed what could be done to protect the civilians and to stop the violence
Death toll from outbreak of war with Israel rises to 450 in Palestine — health officials
It is also reported that 13 high-rise residential buildings were completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip, with 159 private homes being demolished and more than 1,000 partially destroyed
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day - Russia’s top brass
The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Hezbollah, Israel exchange isolated strikes in south Lebanon — Russian envoy to Beirut
Alexander Rudakov has noted that the situation may exacerbate amid further escalation around the Gaza Strip
Situation in Israel will not affect course of special operation — Kremlin
"Everything is proceeding according to the plan. The situation in Israel is quite different," Dmitry Peskov said
US devising secret strategy to counter weapons of mass destruction — Russia’s top brass
By abandoning work on a verification protocol within the BTWC, the United States is creating administrative and technical structures that can be involved in dual-use research, including for offensive purposes, Igor Kirillov stressed
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
The world's most legendary tanks
On September 15, 2016, the tank turns 100
Kiev’s admission of hits on Zaporozhye nuke plant 'wake-up call for UN' — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly noted that the Ukrainian side was making threats by invoking the specter of the ZNPP being used "as a dirty nuclear weapon and blackmailing Europeans with it"
No contacts with Israel, Palestine leaders penciled in on Putin’s schedule yet — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is "a serious danger for the region"
Israel to reduce aid to Ukraine aim escalation of conflict with Palestine — expert
Grigory Lukyanov considers it possible that the US will also have to allocate some resources on aiding Israel in resolving the ongoing problems
Major conflict potential is growing on Lebanese-Israeli border — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that Russia condemned "any forms and manifestations" of violence
Fighting ongoing in six Gaza-border towns, Israeli army spokesman says
Daniel Hagari estimated that since October 7, the Israeli army had killed 425 Palestinian extremists in the Gaza Strip, and hundreds more in Israeli territory
Russia very concerned about humanitarian situation in Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world
Orban says Ukraine’s aspirations to join EU raise too many questions
Because the EU has never before considered incorporating a country that’s at war, the situation around Ukraine "requires a strategic review," Viktor Orban said
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Live samples of Ebola end up in US lab, says Russian general
According to Igor Kirillov, the samples were sent to the institute after Metabiota employees had collected them in an unauthorized manner during the 2014 outbreak of the virus disease in West Africa
Over 2,000 dead, some 9,000 injured in western Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake
About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris
Russia sees no military solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, envoy says
Anatoly Viktorov has added that the Russian and Egyptian top diplomats called for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue
Russia’s mission to PNA compiling lists of Russians in case of evacuation from Gaza Strip
As the press secretary of the representative office, Aliya Zaripova, stated, there are no specific decisions on evacuation “at the moment,” since “combat operations are underway, and this, in principle, is not yet possible”
Meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev proves total flop, Russian diplomat says
As Maria Zakharova noted, the European diplomats were unable to agree on the next package of military aid to Ukraine for 2024, amounting to 5 bln euros
Weapons supplied by West to Ukraine already resurfaced near Israel’s borders — premier
Since early 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly request Israel to provide it with various weapons, including air defense systems, but Israel has consistently turned down all requests
Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan
The President of the Russian Federation previously drew attention to the fact that never before has Russian-produced gas been sent to Central Asia
Over 120,000 Gaza residents internally displaced due to Israeli strikes — UN
The UN office noted that, according to Gaza's medical services, at least 413 Palestinians have been killed and about 2,300 injured since the beginning of the escalation
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV control post near Kherson
It is also reported that the Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone, killing seven and wounding another three enemy personnel
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan
The Turkish President was referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders
Russian aviation strikes four Ukrainian command and observation posts in DPR
All-night shootout rages near Russian mission to Palestinian Authority — spokeswoman
According to Aliya Zaripova, there have been no reports of injured Russian nationals and the possibility of evacuating the diplomatic staff and their family members is not currently under discussion
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," Vladimir Artyakov noted
Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American researcher Claudia Goldin
The American researcher "provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation through the centuries"
Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops
In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka
Death toll in Palestine rises to 413 after escalation with Israel – Health Ministry
According to the department, 2.3 thousand Palestinians were injured
Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army
More aid will be available in the coming days, according to a White House statement
US continues to maintain nuclear test infrastructure — Russian envoy
This is yet another display of Washington’s policy, based on the principle of "what is allowed to the US is not allowed to other countries," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian forces thwart five Ukrainian attacks on Krasny Liman direction
The enemy lost up to 50 personnel, said the representative of the combat group "Center" Alexander Savchuk
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Ukraine’s Western-gotten weapons finding way to other countries — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov highlighted the need to wait for reports on the matter to be released
Tehran refutes reports claiming Iranian hand in Hamas attack on Israel — media
According to the mission, reports alleging Iran’s involvement in the attack on Israel could be viewed as an attempt by the Israeli authorities "to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning"
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Russia expands circle of its supporters, becomes key element of new world order — official
Changes in the history of international relations "have never occurred without conflict", because "the beneficiaries of the former global order, which has lost its functionality and legitimacy, are in no hurry to give up their privileged status," Sergey Naryshkin said
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Kremlin says up to Ukrainians to determine fate of current Kiev regime
"It’s their choice, not our affair. We have our own country and our own goals, and we are working to achieve those," Dmitry Peskov underscored
CSTO peacekeeping drills kick off in Kyrgyzstan with forces from five member states
"During the exercise in highlands terrain, drills will be conducted on tasks for effecting a post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone," the statement said
Up to 1,000 terrorists infiltrated Israel on October 7, radio station says
According to the media, active combat with terrorists is still underway in six locations in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip
Israeli defense minister announces start of total blockade of Gaza Strip
"We are fighting against barbarians and we will respond appropriately," Yoav Gallant said
Taliban unlikely to intervene on Hamas’ side in Palestine-Israel conflict — Moscow
"The Taliban clearly sympathizes with the Palestinians for obvious reasons. But everything that I saw and read in the media is nonsense and fake," Zamir Kabulov said
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Ukrainian intelligence head Budanov acknowledges three attempts to attack Zaporozhye NPP
According to Kirill Budanov, in August, 2022, the special operations forces crossed the Kakhovka Reservoir near Energodar using fast-moving boats in order to establish a foothold on the left bank for an attempted assault on the ZNPP
Russia views Armenia signing on to ICC Rome Statute as patently unfriendly move — diplomat
According to Mikhail Galuzin, the ICC has nothing to do with justice as it is a politicized pro-Western institution that follows orders to prosecute those the West dislikes
Ukrainian military carries out five shelling attacks on Donetsk in 40 minutes
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces fired seventeen 155 mm artillery shells
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is reported that Kiev had lost over 35 troops in the past day
Press review: US to keep arming Kiev even amid budget fight and Yerevan 'defriends' Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 4th
Israel cuts off water to Gaza — energy minister
Earlier on Monday, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant announced the start of a total blockade of the Gaza Strip
Top EU diplomat points to rising uncertainty on future US assistance to Kiev
According to Josep Borrell, "this development increases the EU's responsibility" in terms of providing aid to Ukraine
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
IDF says Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian militants for over 40 hours
The statement noted that Israeli forces carry out search operations, including in populated areas, engage in skirmishes with the military and protect local residents
NATO weapons supplied to Ukraine are used in Israel — Medvedev
The politician noted that even before "the corrupt Ukrainian authorities were in the habit of trading everything they laid hands on"
