Uzbek president says cooperation between Uzbekistan, Russia up across the board

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Relations between Tashkent and Moscow are actively developing and there is progress in all spheres of cooperation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our bilateral ties have reached such a level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance. Over recent years, we have achieved a lot, thanks to the political will of [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] and my own. There is progress in our cooperation across the board," he said.

Mirziyoyev, on his first visit to Russia following his re-election, noted that his schedule is rather intense this time.

According to him, the two countries have already accomplished a lot but there is still great potential to boost bilateral relations. "There are many reserves and resources that we need [to tap into]," he noted.

The Uzbek leader added that during this difficult time, Uzbekistan needs to cooperate with Russia. "We have serious intentions for cooperation with Russia because during this difficult time we need to work together," he said, stressing that currently there are already many areas of cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent where good results have been achieved.