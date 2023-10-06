Putin notes successful fostering of ties between Russia, Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent are dynamically developing relations in all spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Our ties are developing quite successfully. We confirm both the high level and allied nature of our relations. We continue working in this direction," he noted.

Putin thanked his colleague for personally participating in the fostering of the Russian-Uzbek ties. "This development has good dynamics, in all directions at that," the Russian leader noted.