Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia continues gas supplies via Ukraine and Kiev authorities are receiving the transit fee "with delight," President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Supplies continue, including via the territory of Ukraine. We are making transit via the territory of Ukraine and pay money for such transit. We hear that we are aggressors but money does not stink; [they] receive money with delight," Putin said.

Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the President noted.

"We pay money because this is a transit country and we supply by transit via Ukraine only because we are performing our contractual commitments towards counterparties in Europe," the Russian leader said.