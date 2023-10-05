Ukraine wants to damage TurkStream — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We continue supplying gas to Europe over the Nord Stream and to all appearances, Ukrainian terrorist groups aim at damaging it also," the head of state said.

Russian warships are safeguarding pipeline system laid along the bottom of the Black Sea but attempts are made to attack them with the use of unmanned vehicles, Putin stressed. Attacks are being prepared in particular with the assistance of English-speaking advisors, he added.