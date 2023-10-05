Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia is essentially facing the task of building a new world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We are essentially facing the task of building a new world," the head of state said. "At such crucial stages, the role and responsibility of intellectuals like you, dear colleagues, is extremely great," he added, addressing the members of the discussion club.

"Over the years of the club's work, both in the world and in our country <...> serious, if not to say huge, colossal changes have taken place," Putin pointed out. By historical standards, the president noted, the period of 20 years during which the forum's sessions are held is not so long, "but when it falls in the epoch of the collapse of the entire world order, time seems to shrink."

"I think you will agree with me that more events have taken place in these 20 years than at other times in many, many decades," the head of state pointed out once again. He stressed that the changes that have taken place in the world are qualitative and require fundamental changes in the principles of international relations.