Humanity not moving towards new bloc confrontation, but towards synergy of states — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Humanity is moving not towards fragmentation and new bloc confrontation, but towards synergy of states and large spaces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Humanity is not moving towards fragmentation into competing segments, towards a new bloc confrontation, whatever its motivation, towards the soulless universalism of the new globalization, but on the contrary - the world is moving towards the synergy of states, civilizations, great spaces, communities that recognize themselves as such," the head of state said.

As Putin recalled, today "the world is increasingly diverse." "Simple methods of management <…> will not be able to cope with the complexity of processes," he pointed out, "A truly strong and durable state system cannot be imposed from outside. It grows naturally from the civilizational roots of countries and peoples. And in this respect, Russia is an example of how [this] happens in life, in practice."