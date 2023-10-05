Russian envoy barred from speaking at OSCE Security Forum, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. A Russian representative was denied the opportunity to speak at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation under an absurd pretext, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told a press conference.

"Yesterday, a meeting on violations of international humanitarian law was planned at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, where our delegation is represented, which participates in all meetings. My speech was planned, but at the last moment the chairman, a representative of Canada, said that he would not allow a Russian expert to speak," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, the reason was "more than absurd." Specifically, the chairman cited the purported fact that the Russian representative "has an insufficient level of qualification in international humanitarian law."

At the same time, according to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian representative is always given the opportunity to speak. "And the representative of Russia cannot take part, because suddenly he will say something that the Western public does not need to know, that could embarrass those people and countries that supply weapons to the territories [in the conflict zone] that are used for killing," the Russian envoy emphasized.

"On a number of international platforms, those who commission the crimes being committed on the territories of the special military operation zone are not squeamish about any opportunities" to push their viewpoints, the Russian envoy concluded.