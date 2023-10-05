Germany providing Kiev with Taurus missiles no game changer for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Germany may well send its much-vaunted long-range Taurus cruise missiles to the Kiev regime, but it would not be a game changer as Russia has the capacity to counteract the weapon, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to negotiations on military security and arms control in Vienna, told Rossiya-24 television.

The Russian diplomat answered in the affirmative to a question on whether Berlin may send Taurus missiles to Kiev. "They have 600 such (Taurus - TASS) missiles, of which 150 are combat-ready, and the Germans themselves are afraid of supplying them, but, I think, they may well send some of them," he said. These weapons can be launched only from the F-16 fighter jet, and although Ukraine has remodified its Su-24 fighter jets to carry the missiles, "they won’t be a solution," he explained. "We have ways of counteracting them, and we have been deploying more air defense systems," Gavrilov emphasized.