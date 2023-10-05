Russian peacekeepers control traffic on roads in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are controlling traffic on public roads, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out its tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation around the clock and control from their observation posts the movement of motor vehicles on public roads," the ministry said.

No ceasefire violations have been recorded in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent, the ministry added.

"We conduct daily, hourly monitoring, inspection of vehicles. We had moments when at night there was a big traffic jam here, there were a lot of children, women, there were pregnant women, <...> we sent them to the posts, where they provide more qualified medical care. There were many situations: we warmed them up, gave them a blanket. <...> We tried to provide what was required of us as much as possible," a Russian peacekeeper said.

The ministry recalled that continuous interaction with Baku and Stepanakert (Khankendi) is maintained. It is aimed at preventing civilian casualties, ensuring security and compliance with the norms of humanitarian law with regard to civilians.

The day before, the Defense Ministry reported that the armed formations of Karabakh handed over 84 units of armored vehicles, 104 field artillery guns and about 7,000 small arms and anti-tank weapons, about 57.6 million rounds of ammunition.