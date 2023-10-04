EU, not Russia betrayed Armenia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. It was the EU, not Russia, that betrayed Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that Brussels had no intention to facilitate a ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid.

"The European Union watched from aside as Russian peacekeepers acted as mediators in achievement of the ceasefire, and it did not have even a hint of intent to provide any practical aid; it watched from aside, silently, as representatives of our country organized delivery of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh after the Lachin corridor was unblocked, as they escorted Karabakh residents that left for Armenia," the diplomat said. "Well, not entirely silently - it incited and told tall tales to Armenian citizens that Russia allegedly betrayed them. It was the EU that persuaded Yerevan not to comply with the things that were agreed upon with Moscow’s mediation - it was the EU who betrayed the Armenians."

Zakharova underscored that "the EU mission in Armenia provides no de-escalation or stability."

"Its main goal it not the safety of Armenia or assistance in normalization [of relations] between Baku and Yerevan, it is intelligence monitoring and destabilization," the diplomat noted. "First, they engaged in exhortation of Armenia and making promises, and then they silently witnessed the situation unfold," Zakharova continued. "It was the Western community that pushed Yerevan […] from the path of implementation of agreements, achieved with Moscow’s mediation."