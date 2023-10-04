Germany lacks awareness of risks of pumping Ukraine with weapons, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Berlin has been blithely talking about the possibility of Ukraine using long-range missiles to strike targets on Russian soil, while displaying a total lack of awareness of the stark risks involved in pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Commenting on a recent remark by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defense Committee of the German Bundestag (parliament), who justified the use of Germany’s Taurus cruise missile for Ukrainian attacks on targets on Russian soil, Zakharova said that such a statement showed that, "Berlin has yet to realize what consequences may result from their reckless pumping of weapons to the criminal Kiev regime."

In this light, the Russian diplomat lamented that the German leadership seems to have forgotten the lessons of history. "Berlin denies the widely acknowledged fact of collaboration [during World War II] between Ukrainian nationalists and the Hitlerite Third Reich," Zakharova said, concluding that the rehabilitation of Nazism was currently in full swing in Germany.