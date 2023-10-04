About 500 Russian troops remain in Ukrainian captivity, Donetsk leader says

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. About 500 members of the Russian Armed Forces remain in Ukrainian captivity, while the number of Ukrainian troops in Russian captivity is far higher, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said.

"There are about 500 Russian service members in Ukraine," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The Donetsk regional head emphasized that Ukraine was reluctant to provide information about those in captivity and it was very difficult to obtain any information about troops taken prisoner. Pushilin added that the number of Ukrainian military servicemen in Russian captivity was in the thousands. "These figures aren’t comparable," he noted.

According to the DPR head, Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in penal facilities across Russia.