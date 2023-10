MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the city of Krivoi Rog in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Strana news outlet reported.

No other details of the incident were given.

Currently, an air raid alert is in effect in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa and Cherkassy regions.