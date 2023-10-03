New York Times should do its research before reporting on Russian missile tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. New York Times journalists should do a better job studying satellite imagery before reporting on Russia's alleged plans to test the Burevestnik cruise missile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t know where New York Times journalists came up with this," he said, refusing to comment on the newspaper’s reports. "It seems, they need to study satellite imagery more properly," Peskov added.

The New York Times reported earlier that "satellite imagery and aviation data suggest that Russia may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile."