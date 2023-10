BELGOROD, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled a factory in Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, governor of the borderline region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The town of Shebekino came under attack. There were no casualties. Projectiles fell on an industrial zone," he specified.

According to the governor, emergencies services are clarifying the consequences on the ground.