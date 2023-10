MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Although there is a date set for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, it is too early to announce it yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It [the date] has been set already, and arrangements [for a visit] are underway. We will announce it in due time, it is too early yet," Peskov said.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov announced on Friday that Putin was expected to pay a state visit to his country on October 12.