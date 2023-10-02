No prospects for improvement in US-Russia relations until Washington changes policy course

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow sees no prospects for any improvement in the bilateral relationship with the United States until Washington decides to alter its current policy trajectory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I don’t think that there will be any prospects [for improved relations] until they come to their senses and start altering their policy in this direction," Ryabkov told journalists.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, both sides carry on "with purely technical aspects [of bilateral relations] concerning the operation of diplomatic missions, visa issuance matters, as well as certain occasional humanitarian situations."