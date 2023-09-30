Russia, Bolivia together advocate a fair multipolar world – Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federation and Bolivia together advocate a fair world order and a multipolar world, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during the meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Senators of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Andronico Rodriguez.

"Bolivia did not support the anti-Russian sanctions. We jointly advocate creation of a multipolar world and a fairer world order, absence of hegemony, in the UN and on other international platforms. Only an independent, sovereign nation can plan its own future," Volodin noted, according to the official State Duma website.

Rodriguez supported Volodin, noting that Bolivia also advocates a multipolar world and social justice.

"We support the Russian Federation, which has to resist foreign powers that seek to influence your country from the outside," he said. According to Rodriguez, the main direction of cooperation and work of the parliaments of Bolivia and Russia is the achievement of sustainable development.

"With assistance from the Russian Federation, Bolivia will achieve new successes," Rodriguez believes.

Volodin thanked his Bolivian counterparts for their support, noting that Russia is consistently being guided by principles of non-interference in internal affairs of other states, respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Every nation, its people has its own values. And it is correct to protect them," Volodin added.

During the meeting, the lawmakers also discussed the expansion of cooperation within international associations, as well as cooperation in education, energy, trade and other areas. According to Volodin, the today’s meeting will provide an impetus to further development of relations between parliaments of Russia and Bolivia, and will lay down a good basis for cooperation between the two states.

"We, on our side, will do everything for development of relations between our countries," he added.