Dialogue between Russian, Latin American parliaments to facilitate cooperation - Putin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A more intensified direct dialogue between the parliaments of Russia and Latin American countries offers huge opportunities for broader cooperation through new areas of joint activity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The arrival of an impressive group of legislators from Latin America, who express the will of their voters and are called to work for the sake of their interests, is additional evidence of how the peoples of our countries aspire to enhance comprehensive, mutually beneficial partnership with Russia," the president said at the Russia - Latin America International Parliamentary Conference.

"We strongly believe that a more intensified direct dialogue through parliaments opens up very good opportunities for deepening our cooperation and expanding it through new areas of joint activity," he added.

Putin pointed out that the current conference has a very busy and extensive program. According to the president, during thematic sessions and roundtable discussions, the participants will talk about the role of parliamentary diplomacy in forging ties between Russia and Latin American nations.

"Most importantly, in a variety of fields, such as politics, security, socio-economic and humanitarian areas," the president specified.

Moscow is hosting the first Russia - Latin America International Parliamentary Conference from September 29 through October 2. Roundtable discussions on equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation and on humanitarian ties between Russia and Latin America are to be held at the conference.