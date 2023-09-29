Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission to meet in Pyongyang in November

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and North Korea will take place in Pyongyang in November, the Russian Natural Resources Minister said in a statement.

"The next meeting of our commission will be held in the capital of North Korea. During his visit to Russia in September, DPRK leader Kim Jong UN suggested holding it there. In the run-up to the intergovernmental commission, we met with our Korean counterparts to discuss the list of issues that we are going to bring up at the meeting, so that we would have time to work through them and then make decisions at the commission. In fact, the intergovernmental commission is a ‘one-stop shop’ through which our foreign partners can implement the whole potential of cooperation with our countries," said the Natural Resources Minister and co-chair of the commission, Alexander Kozlov, as cited by the statement.

On Friday, Kozlov and North Korea’s External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho held talks in Moscow focusing on the issues that will be considered at the intergovernmental commission’s meeting. They touched upon agricultural development, and cultural, educational and sports exchanges between the two countries.

"I am very grateful for the invitation and for the consultations on our cooperation. I assure you that we will do our best to resolve all the issues in question," Yun Jong Ho said.

Alexander Kozlov has co-chaired the Russia - North Korea intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation since 2018.