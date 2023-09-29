Putin to address Russia - Latin America Parliamentary Conference today

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address participants in the Russia - Latin America Parliamentary Conference on Friday afternoon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will address the participants in the International Parliamentary Conference ‘Russia — Latin America’ with a speech in the afternoon," the spokesman said.

The first international Parliamentary Conference 'Russia — Latin America' is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2. The conference will include round tables devoted to equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development of humanitarian ties between Russia and Latin America.