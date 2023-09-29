Russia to hold nationwide draft for mandatory military service, first time in new regions

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s traditional fall call-up of conscript military personnel will commence on October 1 in all regions, including the four new regions, but with certain Far Northern areas starting call-up only from November 1, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s main organizational and mobilization department, said at a briefing.

"The fall conscription will take place from October 1 in all of Russia’s constituent regions. The exception is certain areas of the Far North and specific localities equated to Far Northern territories, where local residents are to be called up for military service from November 1 through December 31. This is primarily due to the climatic conditions in these territories," Tsimlyansky clarified.

According to the senior officer, new conscripts are scheduled to depart from designated assembly points starting from October 16. "The term of military service under conscription will amount to 12 months, as before," Tsimlyansky emphasized.

The mandatory conscription process in the four new regions is regulated by the federal constitutional law on their accession to the Russian Federation. Under this law, conscription of Russians living in the new regions is to be carried out starting from 2023. There was no conscription last year and in the spring of 2023 in these regions. State Duma (lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov told TASS that conscription in these regions "will not be carried out until a special order" is issued.