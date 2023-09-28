Putin gives his best wishes to special op fighters from Chechnya at meeting with Kadyrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov conveyed his best wishes to the region’s soldiers, who continue to fight heroically on the front line during the special military operation.

"Give my best wishes to the guys, my best wishes to their families. I know that you personally deal with these issues all the time, including supporting the families of our guys who are fighting on the front line, fighting confidently, well, courageously, heroically," Putin said, adding that he was pleased with the "very good relations" the servicemen have developed with other units. "I know the attitude of the commanders, including those at higher levels," the president pointed out.

Putin said that he asked one of the commanders how the guys from Chechnya were fighting. "The answer was immediate: they will not fail, I have full confidence in them. That speaks volumes. This is the assessment of commanders who actually take part in combat operations," Putin emphasized.

"So I wish them and their families all the best," he concluded. In response, Kadyrov assured that the head of state's order would be carried out 100%. "Thank you," the president replied.