Russia, Belarus should boost cooperation in response to Western sanctions — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are united in their opposition to the collective West's sanctions war, and the reaction should be to boost integration activities, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Russia and Belarus are working together to combat the sanctions war against us, as well as illegitimate trade and economic restrictions, and intense information pressure from the collective West. In response to such challenges, the Union State's integration processes should be accelerated," he said.

According to Mishustin, accelerating cooperation will generate more opportunities for citizens of countries, "particularly for young people." "We need to create a single barrier-free socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian space, these are the instructions our presidents gave us," the prime minister stated.

"The priority is to strengthen scientific and educational ties. It is critical to make studying in Russian colleges and universities more appealing to Belarusian applicants, and vice versa," Mishustin added.

Mishustin noted that the people of the two countries are interested in launching new initiatives, "which is confirmed by the successful holding of the Congress of Young Scientists of Russia and Belarus," which was held in March.