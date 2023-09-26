Western weapons used by Ukraine prove ineffective — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed and Western weapons supplied to Kiev have proven ineffective against Russian arms, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive has faltered. Ukraine continues to sustain huge human losses and destroy its own infrastructure," the Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted him as saying at Russian-Egyptian security consultations in Cairo.

"As for the Western weapons that have been supplied to the Kiev regime, they have turned out to be ineffective against Russian weapons and Ukraine keeps on losing them on the battlefield," he added.