MELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces rebuffed yet another attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to deliver a missile strike on Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, a regional emergencies official told reporters.

"At 11:05 a.m. Moscow time, the criminal Kiev regime attempted to attack the city of Tokmak. Russian air defense systems were activated. It is unclear whether there have been casualties or damage," the official said.

This has been the third Ukrainian attack on Tokmak in the past few days. The Ukrainian military delivered a missile strike on the city on September 24, leaving one dead and 13 more people wounded, health officials in the Zaporozhye Region said. On Monday, three civilians sustained wounds as Ukrainian troops attacked the city’s outskirts.