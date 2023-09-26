Date of Putin's trip to North Korea not yet set — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea has not been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"To North Korea - no," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if the date of Putin's trip to North Korea had been agreed upon.

Peskov confirmed that "in October [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov will visit Pyongyang." When asked whether Putin could be expected to travel to North Korea at the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said: "No."

On September 23, Lavrov said at a press conference following his work at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly that he might visit North Korea next month.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17. During his visit, he held talks with Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport and also visited a number of facilities. The North Korean leader also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Earlier, Peskov reported that Putin gratefully accepted Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit the country. According to him, the details of the visit will be coordinated.