Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 120 times over day

BELGOROD, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 120 shells at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours and carried out several drone strikes, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Seven artillery and eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district. <...> One of private houses was hit, damage of various degrees was detected in five other private houses. The power line was also damaged. At the moment, the power line has been restored," Gladkov said. According to him, the town of Shebekino came under artillery shelling eight times. One of the shells hit the road, and the shock wave blew out the windows of a passing car. "There is a casualty, a passenger of the car. The woman has a slight bruise, she refused to be hospitalized. As a result of the shelling, seven private houses, four cars and a power line were damaged. Now the power line has been restored," the governor said.

During the repeated shelling of Shebekino, part of the shells hit the territory of one of the industrial facilities, injuring two employees. Three production facilities and a car were damaged on the territory of the enterprise. "Three mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom, as a result of which there was a fire of dry grass on an area of 230 square meters. Now the fire has been extinguished. One of the communication infrastructure facilities in Murom was attacked by a kamikaze drone. <...> An enemy drone was downed near the village of Batratskaya Dacha. <...> Fifteen and nine mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda and the Shebekino automobile checkpoint, respectively," Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian forces also fired 21 artillery shells at the village of Shchetinovka and four shells at the village of Nekhoteyevka. In the village of Tavrovo, two fixed-wing drones were shot down, and in the village of Krutoy Log, the roof of a private house was damaged after the work of the air defense systems. In the Borisovsky district, the enemy fired ten mortar shells and four grenades at the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok.

In the Valuisky district, the village of Urazovo was shelled from barrel artillery 15 times. "There are two casualties: a woman has a slight bruise, the second woman has a dissection of the eyebrow from glass shards. Medical assistance was provided on the spot, but hospitalization was not necessary. Four private houses were damaged in various ways: windows were broken, outbuildings were destroyed, roofs and fences were cut, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged," the governor wrote.

In the Volokonovsky district, six mortar shells were fired at the Stary settlement, and five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Kiselev settlement. In the Graivoronsky district, a fixed-wing drone was downed in the village of Antonovka. Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down near the village of Ivanovskaya Lisitsa. "A passenger car was slashed. Also, the enemy shelled the outskirts of the Bairak settlement and the village of Kozinka - three and two hits were recorded, respectively. <...> In the Rakityansky district, above the village of Zinaidino, an enemy drone was shot down by the air defense system," Gladkov reported.