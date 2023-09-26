Russian, Tunisian foreign minsters in talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks in Moscow with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.

The meeting started around noon Moscow time.

In July, Ammar visited St. Petersburg as head of the Tunisian delegation at the Russia-Africa summit.

Russia and Tunisia are actively developing trading and economic relations, with the volume of mutual trade growing every year. Russia exports grains, ammonia and soybean oil, while Tunisia supplies textiles, footwear, machinery and electrical equipment, rubber, dates, fresh vegetables, fish and seafood to Russia.