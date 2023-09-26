DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. Seven Ukrainian troops were killed and another two were captured after their unit attempted to attack Russian positions near Maryinka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, advisor to DPR Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces suffered heavy losses near Maryinka over the weekend. A group of nine soldiers from the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade was discovered and eliminated during another cannon fodder attack in the Maryinka area. Seven troops were killed in an armed clash and another two were captured," Gagin said.

He specified that the Ukrainian troops had tried to attack Russian positions without fire support.