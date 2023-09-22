Missile attack on Sevastopol shatters windows in 10 residential buildings

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. The shock wave during a missile strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol has shattered windows in ten residential buildings; there have been no casualties among civilians, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"According to updated information, the shock wave shattered windows in ten residential buildings downtown. No one was hurt," he wrote.

The governor noted that gas and power supplies to residential buildings and offices downtown had been shut down and the volume of water supplies had been decreased, asking residents to limit their water consumption if possible until a blaze at the site of the incident is extinguished. He added that all the utilities will be restored once the fire is put out.

Earlier, the governor said that a crisis center had been set up at the site of the attack, the operations of all services are being coordinated and door-to-door inspections are underway. The shattered glass panels are already being replaced.

On Friday, Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a missile strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. A missile fragment fell near the Sevastopol Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater.