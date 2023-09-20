Putin, China’s Wang Yi to meet in St. Petersburg — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister and director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, in St. Petersburg today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, the president will meet with Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, who is visiting the Russian Federation," the Kremlin official said.

"The president will receive his Chinese guest at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg," Peskov noted.

He reiterated that Wang has already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as held consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.