Ukrainian troops decrease activity on combat line of engagement in DPR — Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have decreased their activity on the combat line of engagement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin said.

"On the situation overnight: I see that all active actions on the part of the adversary have decreased, including in the area of Avdeyevka and Maryinka," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

He clarified that south of Donetsk, the adversary has conducted few attacks over the past 24 hours and, "by all appearances, has begun to regroup." "There will be either a redeployment or a reinforcement - we will find out in the coming days. For us, this is also a good opportunity to concentrate our forces in various directions," the Donetsk leader added.

Pushilin also noted that according to his "impression and information received there," the situation around Rabotino is also beginning to stabilize.