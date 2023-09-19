No interaction planned between Russia, US at UN General Assembly — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The US has not contacted Russia about talking at the UN General Assembly in New York and Moscow does not see what benefit this would have anyway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The schedule of [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey Lavrov] is extremely intensive. Bilateral interaction with the US side is not planned and, considering the policy adopted by Washington, we do not see any added value in it. Especially because we have not received any requests on the matter," he added.

According to Ryabkov, the Biden administration is more preoccupied with promoting Ukrainian politics and head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky from the UN rostrum keeping in mind the upcoming US presidential election next year.

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly kicks off in New York on September 19. The Russian delegation is led by Lavrov.