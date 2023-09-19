Many countries understand that arms supplies interfere with peace in Ukraine — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Many countries are aware that Western countries supplying weapons to the Kiev authorities is hindering peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"If you look at the speeches made at the meetings we hold on this topic, you will see that many people consider the supply of Western weapons as a factor that prevents the achievement of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine or around Ukraine, regardless of how anyone approaches it," Polyansky said.

"In any case, it is obvious that the supply of weapons, sending them to the conflict zone in these conditions, when it is clear that the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has actually exhausted its own resources and is holding on only thanks to Western help, does not contribute to achieving peace in this situation, and the overwhelming majority of UN members are interested in peace," he added.