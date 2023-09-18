Administrative building in central Donetsk hit by HIMARS rocket fired by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. An administrative building in central Donetsk came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, who used HIMARS rockets with splinter warheads, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired three HIMARS rockets, which hit the roof of an administrative building in central Donetsk. No casualties were reported.

"The fire was conducted from the enemy positions near the Bogatyr neighborhood from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems with the use of M-31 splinter rockets," the mission said.