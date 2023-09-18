Taliban to take part in Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan in Kazan — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Representatives of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on the Afghan settlement to be held in Kazan on September 29, a Russian diplomat said on Monday.

"Yes, they will. They have confirmed [their participation]," Zamir Kabulov, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department, told TASS.

According to Kabulov, practically all participants in the Moscow format have confirmed their presence at the meeting in Kazan by today.

The Moscow format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The previous meeting in this format was held in November 2022.