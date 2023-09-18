Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian tanks in Rabotino area — politician

MELITOPOL, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian forces have foiled an attempt of the Ukrainian army to attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, told TASS, adding that two Ukrainian tanks exploded on mines.

"Early this morning in the Rabotino area, east of the settlement, two Ukrainian tanks attempted to break through our defenses. The tanks exploded on mines. Several dozen Ukrainian fighters were killed or dispersed," he said.

According to him, Russian units continue to lay mines in dangerous areas on this section of the line of engagement. "Two tanks exploded on the renewed minefield. Our guys continue to mine, do not sit still, which was an unpleasant surprise for the enemy. The rest of the infantry withdrew to the wooded areas and remained there under fire for several hours," Rogov added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian forces had lost 71,500 servicemen, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various classes. According to the head of state, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has no results.