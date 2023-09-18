Russia’s assertions about genocide in Ukraine cannot be deemed illegitimate — envoy

THE HAGUE, September 18. /TASS/. Statements by Russian authorities on Ukraine’s discriminatory policy against its Russian-speaking residents cannot violate the Genocide Convention, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said at hearings at the UN International Court of Justice.

He pointed out that the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide aims to prevent genocide and punish for committing it. However, "Ukraine insists no genocide has occurred," he said. "That alone should be enough to reject the case. Because according to the court's jurisprudence, if there was no genocide, there cannot be a violation of the Genocide Convention," the diplomat said.

Kuzmin stressed that the statements by the Russian leadership that the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine which came to power following the 2014 coup d’etat is harassing the Russian-speaking residents cannot be deemed illegitimate. He concluded that "Ukraine's legal position is hopelessly flawed and at odds with the long standing jurisprudence of this court" and called on judges to dismiss the case.

On Monday, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague is holding hearings within the framework of Ukraine’s claim against Russia on violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The hearings will be devoted to preliminary objections voiced by the Russian Federation.

On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice to initiate proceedings against Russia regarding the interpretation, use and implementation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In its lawsuit, Kiev rejects Russia’s claims that genocide has taken place in Donbass, which, among other factors, compelled Moscow to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and launch its special military operation. In light of this, Ukraine requested that the court find that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in Ukraine and against it.