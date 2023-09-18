Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 100 times over day

BELGOROD, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian servicemen fired more than 100 different types of ammunition at the Belgorod Region on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 12 mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, four artillery shells at the village of Surkovo, two mortar shells at the settlement of Krasnoye, and 13 mortar shells at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. One explosive device was dropped from a drone on the village of Sereda. <…> Two mortar shells were fired at the town of Shebekino. No one was injured. As a result of the shelling of one of the industrial enterprises, panels were damaged in the shipping yard," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Valuysky district, the village of Verigovka came under mortar fire four times, and an unknown explosive device was dropped from a drone. The Ukrainian forces fired ten Grad shells and two barrel artillery shells at the village of Stary Hutor. "As a result of the shelling, windows, facades and fences of seven private houses and one shop were damaged. In one of the houses, a garage was completely destroyed, in another, the electricity supply was cut. At the moment, the power supply has been restored," the governor said.

The Ukrainian forces fired six artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor, 29 grenade shells at the village of Shchetinovka, nine artillery shells and two unidentified munitions at the village of Zhuravlevka. Also in Zhuravlevka, an explosive device and two shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone, and an aircraft-type drone was shot down over the village of Maysky.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoy were shelled from artillery four times. In the Graivoronsky district, two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Zarechye-Pervoye, and three mortar shells at the outskirts of Dronovka. The village of Kozinka also came under mortar shelling, the enemy fired three shells at it. <...> Windows, fences and roofs of two private houses were damaged," Gladkov said.

On Monday morning, the village of Glotovo in the Graivoronsky district came under fire. There were no casualties. "The power line is damaged, the villages of Glotovo and Bezymeno were disconnected from the grid. Emergency crews will soon begin to eliminate the consequences," the governor said.