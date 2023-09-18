Lavrov, Wang Yi to discuss Ukraine, security in Asia Pacific during Moscow talks

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, issues of security in the Asia Pacific and various aspects of bilateral cooperation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the latter’s visit in Moscow.

Following Wang Yi’s recent reappointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, the two foreign ministers together took part in the BRICS ministerial meeting in Johannesburg.

During the meeting in Moscow, the sides will touch upon a wide array of bilateral issues, including contacts on high and the highest levels. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, special attention will be paid to the strengthening of cooperation on the international arena and coordination of work within the UN, the BRICS, the SCO, the G20, the APEC and other platforms.

Russia and China repeatedly emphasized their rejection of the Western bloc’s confrontational policy and its attempts to contain development of nations via sanctions. It is possible that the two ministers will discuss this issue during the talks in Moscow, as well as the two states’ contribution to the establishment of a fairer world order.

Amid the expansion of the BRICS, the issue of cooperation with the new members of the association, as well as the coordination of the two countries’ approaches in other integrational structures will become relevant as well.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers will also raise issues of stability and security in the Asia Pacific. During the recent Eastern Asia Summit in Jakarta, Lavrov pointed to the risks of militarization of the region because of the NATO infiltration. The two ministers are expected to discuss the issue of spread of NATO forces and infrastructure in the region, the AUKUS project and other Western bloc mechanisms.

The Ukrainian crisis may become one of the key issues as well. China consistently advocates the settlement of the conflict, while Russia always welcomes China’s efforts in this area.