Afghanistan continues to be main drug threat to CSTO states — Russian interior ministry

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The biggest drug threat to the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, a Russia-led security bloc) is still coming from Afghanistan, the press center of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday after a meeting of the international coordination headquarters of the Kanal-Perekhvat sub-regional anti-drug operation.

Russia was represented by Deputy Interior Minister Andrey Khrapov, who heads a council of chiefs of the CIS anti-drug services.

"Addressing participants in the meeting, Andrey Khrapov noted that the key drug threat continues to come from Afghanistan. According to various expert estimates, amid the 80% reduction in raw opium production in that country, the production of synthetic drugs has increased considerably and these drugs are reaching CSTO member states," it said.

The anti-drug operation was held in the CSTO countries from September 11 through 15. "According to preliminary data, more than 897 kilograms of narcotic drugs, including 237 kilograms of cannabis, more than 279 kilograms of narcotics-containing plants, more than 301 kilograms of hashish, more than 61 kilograms of mephedrone, one kilogram of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, more than 34 kilograms of precursors and one kilogram of superpotent substances, were seized in the CSTO countries," the press center said.

Apart from that, 854 drug-related crimes, including 28 smuggling attempts, and three cases of money laundering were exposed during the operation. A total of 399 people, including six foreigners, were detained on suspicion of drug-related crimes. Forty-four wanted criminals were identified. A total of 444 websites related to drug dealing were blocked. Forty-eight firearms, 2,772 munitions and more than two kilograms of explosive substances were seized.