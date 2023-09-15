China, Russia in contact about top Chinese diplomat’s visit to Moscow

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow stay in touch on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

"China and Russia are maintaining close communication," she said, commenting on Wang’s visit to Moscow.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has not announced the top diplomat’s visit.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on September 18. Among the topics to be discussed, she cited the Ukrainian problem and issues of stability and security in the Asia Pacific region.